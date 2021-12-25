From our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants, Merry Christmas! Enjoy the day with family safely, and if you decide to venture out this Christmas Day, here are some holiday meal options

Note: Many of our participating restaurants’ schedule might be altered due to the holidays or staffing issues We suggest calling ahead

Randazzo by Yesenia

Open for Indoor & outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended, call (305) 456-0480

Tell us if this sounds like Christmas night… Arborio rice made to order with fresh sea scallops, gulf shrimp, calamari, mussels, and Mediterranean lupini clams in San Marzano tomatoes broth finished with fresh basil and a hint of calabrese oregano. Interested? Come in and enjoy our 𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐋𝐎’𝐒 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐅𝐎𝐎𝐃 𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐎𝐓𝐓𝐎

Make it special this Saturday night with our delicious Veal Milanese with prosciutto and burrata.

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480, offering Randazzo’s own delivery service. Local and safe

Open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. today

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

Sake Room

Merry Christmas from our entire staff!

Plus… Your weekend present! FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad with any $50 order!!!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery from Noon to 10 p.m. Masks required

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Merry Christmas!

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Take a break from the Christmas busy rush and join us for some tea!

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Brasas KB

Merry Christmas.

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that includes 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

This Christmas Day, enjoy a half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating, Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

32 Degrees by MG

Merry Christmas from our family to yours!

Let us help you simplify mealtime this Holiday Season

32 Degrees by MG is excited to announce NEW menu items for you to enjoy.

Our meals fresh-frozen go from your freezer to your microwave to your plate in 5 minutes or less. No additives and preservatives. Just delicious gourmet food that is ready to heat and eat when YOU are.

To see our new menu, visit 32-degrees.com

Use code 32ISLANDER at checkout and receive 15% off* your first order.

*Offer good on orders of $40 or more.

Tacopolis

Closed on Christmas Day! Merry Christmas!

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago, to offer a mix of gastronomic and entertainment influences in a family casual and relaxed atmosphere…

Open 7 Days a week, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

Corner Coffee and Pantry

The Community Center is closed on Christmas, have a Merry Day!

Located in the lobby of the Key Biscayne Community Center at 10 Village Green Way. You can reach CCP at (786) 420-2666 or to order online, click here

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Fri - closes at 2 p.m. on Saturdays

Kazumi

We are closed on Christmas Day so our staff can enjoy the day with their families, Merry Christmas

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Start the weekend by enjoying some of the freshest snappers on the island. Try our signature whole fried snapper or many of our delicious dishes this Saturday!

Planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home? Enjoy the night with family and leave the cooking to us. Lechón Asado or pernil, we have all the traditional fixings. Call us at (305) 361-0080 to place your order or click here for our special menu and to order.

Enjoy the restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café offer a delicious, true-island-feel to your weekend beachside meal!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

La Scala

Sweeten your Christmas meal with our delicious ​​Creme Brulee

A La Scala meal at the restaurant or at home makes Saturday night that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, limited outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thank you for the great response during these challenging times.

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Costa Med Bistro

Open for dinner at 6 p.m. Join us for a special Christmas dinner

In the mood for pasta? Enjoy our Fresh ravioli and creamy deliciousness… ask us about today’s featured ravioli

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Open for Expanded Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

The Golden Hog

Merry Christmas! Enjoy your Day!

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here

Pop’s Burger

At Pop’s, we love burgers and love you, our loyal Customers. Merry Christmas!

We also serve Hot Dog’s, nachos with chili and many other favorites, in addition to shakes and desserts in a safe and family style setting and we are pet friendly!

Pop’s Burger is located in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

We are open at Noon to 9 p.m. seven-days a week. We close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To place an order, please call 786-401-7474 or order online by clicking here.

We offer dine-in, takeout and delivery via UberEats and Postmates

AMICI At Key Biscayne

Go on a Saturday night to Italy… In Italian, AMICI means “friends” and that is what you will find at AMICI’s… serving authentic Italian cuisine in a friendly

Today’s dinner “Spaghetti alle Vongole” - probably the best spaghetti with clams you’ve ever had!

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or click here.

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%