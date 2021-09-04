Why do some communities have a strong culture of engagement where residents, organizations, government, and others recognize and value engagement and community-decision making? In communities where such qualities are present, we see fewer intractable problems and a higher quality of life. Communities with inclusive civic engagement—where everyone has a place at the table to define, direct and implement public services and amenities—experience greater equity, display greater civic pride and exhibit stronger civic responsibility.

As a collective, let’s commit to setting a higher expectation. Anthropologist Margaret Mead once said that we should “never depend upon institutions or government to solve any problem. All social movements are founded by, guided by, motivated and seen through by the passion of individuals.” Institutions and governments cannot solve community issues on their own. That is the role of residents working hand in hand with one another and leveraging the strength of local groups, associations, and institutions. Community is a joint endeavor. Great communities have at their core, strong, inclusive, civic engagement that capitalizes on the ideas and talents of all members of the community to ensure the common good and create lasting health and prosperity for all.

The passion of individuals. “We tried to engage ‘them,’ but no one showed up” is not a high enough standard. Engagement of every person within our community is not “going above and beyond.” It must become the new expectation, the baseline for legitimate engagement efforts. If you have a business, a group of friends, your family, run a club – create a challenge to show up by reaching into the parts of the community you have access to and influence in.

September 28 is National Voter Registration Day. This is an opportunity to make civic engagement an everyday thing: Create a contact file on your phone with the links to easily check your voter status, update it or find and request more information. Add it to your newsletter, your social media, your company email signature. Civic engagement is not an “every four-year thing” or an “every two- year thing.” To create and to maintain the quality of our community, civic awareness must be on our agenda every day. www.nationalvoterregistrationday.org

