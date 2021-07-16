To celebrate International Children's Day, and as a part of 35th International Hispanic Theatre Festival of Miami,, the Key Biscayne Community Center will be hosting Un Bosque Encantado (An Enchanted Forest), presented by Teatro Avante.

This performance brings families together by way of forest-dwelling animals who celebrate life and connection to nature while providing a tribute to the cultural rhythms of Latin America, such as joropo, cumbia and vallenato.

The event will take place at the Key Biscayne Community Center at 5:00pm on Saturday the 17th of July. For additional information please refer here.