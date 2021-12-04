On Sunday, just as Thanksgiving weekend was coming to an end, the village of Key Biscayne celebrated the first night of Hanukkah.

Around 150 Key Biscayne residents assembled to light the Village Green menorah for the first of eight nights of festivities. It was an eventful evening filled with live music, awesome hanukkah foods, face painting, a fire show, and a special surprise from the fire department (they organized a gelt drop where kids could catch parachutes filled with chocolate coins).

The first menorah candle was lit by Mayor Mike Davey, who alongside the attending community members, welcomed this amazing holiday. Happy Hanukkah!