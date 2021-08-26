Council presented with $300,000 price tag for island skateboard park

Cost estimates for a possible skateboard park on Key Biscayne were met with opposition by Council member Luis Lauredo at last Tuesday's Village Council meeting.

Lauredo objected to both the $300,000 price tag and the proposed location at Village Green North.

Village Parks Director Todd Hofferberth said Calusa Park was a no-go for several reasons, so he measured out a 4,500-square-foot site at the Village Green site.

“It doesn’t fit at all there,” Lauredo said. “I’m shocked at the price. That’s an enormous amount and that will destroy the park. We tried, folks. We have to say no.”

Council member Brett Moss said, “Why can’t we just have some steps and rails?”

Hofferberth will look at smaller designs, perhaps at half the price, to let kids have fun.

In other sports related item, Village Council will tackle issue of lack of playing fields for other sports