The start of a new school year can be a stressful topic for many families, and especially dealing with the economics of sending kids back to school

On Monday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced that all students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at all schools for the 2022-2023 school year. This is an amendment to the school board policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch / School Breakfast Program, according to a recent press release.