Success can be measured in many ways. For a soccer player, it could be the number of goals scored. For a basketball player, the number of three-point shots made. A Realtor might base their success on the number of listings or sales closed.

Although Marius Robinson has achieved success as a wealth manager and founder of several investment partnerships, that’s not his definition of success. He is a friend I have known for 35 years, and I have never once heard him mention his business and investing accomplishments. Instead, his main interest seems to be in cultivating friendships and helping people.

Marius was born in England in 1934 to an artist mother and scientist father. His mother, Alix, was a talented sculptor and painter; his father, Dennis, served on the British team that pioneered the use of radar.

Life in England during wartime was difficult. Marius recalls that his family didn’t always have enough nutritious food to eat when he was young. He reflects that the scarcity he faced early in life affects his relationship with food to this day. “If someone offers me a second helping, it can be very hard for me to refuse,” he says. It’s an astute observation, one that points to a deeper self-awareness that has played out throughout his life.

Marius and his family were posted to Swanage, a town on the south coast of England, during the World War II aerial bombing attacks. The bombs made a distinctive whistling sound as they fell, and Marius and the others were instructed to climb under their beds whenever they heard it. Later, after he and his family had moved to the relative safety of Boston, the sound of planes flying overhead still affected Marius. “Just hearing them was enough to send me shivering under my bed,” he admits.

Marius went on to study Biology at Stanford University. He loved learning about nature but, as graduation approached, realized that he would have benefitted from business courses as well. After an unsuccessful business venture in California, he moved to Key Biscayne to be closer to his parents, who were living in an Island House apartment. He took a job writing for the Florida Business Letter, and he eventually became interested in investing. He started an investment firm and several partnerships that proved highly lucrative.

In the 1970’s he visited the Esalen Institute in California, a holistic educational center that provides opportunities for personal transformation, internal exploration and spiritual growth.

Marius and I first became acquainted when he was a customer at Mangrove Cycles, a bicycle shop on the Key that I owned for many years. At the time, I was becoming interested in Zen meditation. Marius encouraged me to pursue the practice more deeply, and he was kind enough to supply me with several sets of meditation cushions so that I could host small group sessions in my home. I still use those cushions today.

One thing is clear about Marius: He believes in giving to others. That’s how he defines success. In the 1980’s, he founded the Key Biscayne Life Enhancement Forum as a way to contribute to the community. Among other things, the forum frequently sponsors lectures by experts on a range of topics, particularly science, aging, and healthy habits.

One such lecture that stands out to me is when his friend, NASA astronaut Edgar Mitchell, spoke at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School. Mitchell spent nine hours on the surface of the moon as part of the Apollo 14 mission. It was a standing room only room, but Marius wanted local school children to hear from the astronaut. So he arranged for Mitchell to visit MAST Academy the next morning. “He brought along a camera from the lunar mission and the students seemed to enjoy touching and holding that piece of history,” Marius recounts.

IMarius also takes a hands-on approach to helping others. For the past 20 years, he has taught a Sunday morning tai chi class on the Village Green. “Marius slows us all down on Sunday mornings as he leads us in tai chi movements,” says class participant Nancy Beth Jackson. “We may arrive stressed out, but we leave re-centered and with a warm sense of community that lingers after the hour ends.”

Marius has also sponsored water quality testing on the Key, funded hardship grants to those in need, and provided weekly bonuses to local grocery store employees and Freebee drivers during the pandemic. As Melissa McCaughan White, executive director of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, puts it, “Marius quietly and without fanfare makes life better for all of us.”

Another of Marius’ passions is birding, though the way he birds has changed over time. “I still enjoy birding, but with failing eyesight I can’t really see the small ones any more. But the larger birds like ospreys and pelicans, I can still identify those.”

Asked to name a memorable bird sighting on the Key, he rises up in his chair with enthusiasm. “I was in the State Park one time and spotted a Key West Quail-Dove. It’s a beautiful bird and a rare sighting.”

Like many of us, Marius has faced some health challenges in recent months. Fortunately, he is now on the mend and reports doing what he can to stay well, including taking supplements, eating a nutritious diet, exercising regularly – and smiling as often as possible.

“Marius, who knows what project you will tackle next?

Surely something that helps others. You challenge us to think, explore, engage, and strengthen connections with those around us. Thank you for all you do.