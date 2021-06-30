On Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was monitoring a disturbance in the central Atlantic and it is forecast to gain strength and likely become Tropical Storm Elsa as early as Wednesday night.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the system was located about 1,195 miles east of the Windward Islands, moving WNW at 21 mph. Sustained winds are 35 mph.

If it forms into Elsa, it will be the fifth named storm of the season, following Tropical storms Ana, Bill, Claudette and Danny.

In the current forecast track, Florida could be dealing with the system over the weekend.

