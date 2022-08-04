Age-appropriate checklist of back-to-school Essentials, and 4 days to shop tax free

While it might seem summer still has a long way to go, we are only 14 days away from the start of the 2022-2023 school year when on Wednesday, August 17, thousands of kids head back to learning.

And while it is time to get back to school shopping, the process can become less stressful with a little bit of planning.

First the savings. The 2-week 2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday period, which started back on July 25, ends this coming Sunday, August 7. Until Sunday, you will not pay tax on certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item and learning aids that cost $30 or less.

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item are also tax exempt. For the complete list of Back-to-School supplies that can be purchased tax-free, click here.

But what to buy to get the students prepared? One way to avoid wandering through stores, is to prepare well. Whether your child is starting elementary school, middle school, or high school, one question echoes in the minds of parents: “what school supplies does my child need to make this year a successful one?”

The folks at Oxford Learning have develop a checklist of supplies students might need for the upcoming year:

Organizational Supplies

1 Duotang or Pocket Folder Per Subject (for handouts)

Agenda

Binder Dividers

Post it notes

USB Drive

Writing Supplies

2 Highlighters in Different Colors

Package of Blue or Black Pens

Package of Pencils and colored pencils

Pens

2 Erasers

Ruler

Pencil Sharpener

Reinforcements

Storage

Backpack

Lunch box

Pencil case

Stationery

Loose Leaf Ruled Paper OR 5 Subject Spiral Bound Notebook

Package of Graph Paper

Extra Back-to-School Supplies

Bandages

Packaged Tissues

Hand Sanitizer

Ice Packs

For more information click here