Annual Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards online applications now open for high school students

Key Biscayne high school seniors can now apply to be considered for the national Hispanic Heritage Foundation’s Youth Awards.

The Awards are open to Latinx high school seniors from anywhere in the United States and its territories.

Students will be chosen among 10 categories, and will receive a grant to fund their education, or a community-based project or idea. Additionally, they will become role models for social media campaigns.

Applications are due no later than November 13, 2022. To apply, click here or visit hhfyouthawards.com.

For a step-by-step tutorial on how to apply, click here.

The 10 categories are the following:

1. Business & Entrepreneurship

2. Community Service (presented by Colgate-Palmolive)

3. Education

4. Engineering

5. Green Sustainability (presented by Coca-Cola Company)

6. Healthcare & Science

7. Media & Entertainment (presented by Comcast/NBCUniversal/Telemundo)

8. Public Service & Social Justice (presented by Nike)

9. Sports & Fitness (Presented by NFL)

10. Technology

To be eligible to apply, students must:

- Be currently enrolled in high school and graduating in the spring of 2023

- Have a minimum unweighted 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale or 7.5 on a 10.0 scale

- Enroll at an accredited higher education institution in 2023-2024

- Be of Hispanic heritage (includes Spain, Brazil, Philippines)

- (If selected) attend the virtual regional awards ceremony

Three students will be selected within each category, and will receive a Gold, Silver, or Bronze medallion. After the ceremonies, one student per category will be recognized and celebrated at the National Youth Awards ceremony.

“We are thrilled to honor yet another outstanding class of Youth Awardees who will carry on the tradition of leadership, academic excellence and social impact of past recipients,” said Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of HHF.

“There is no shortage of Latino talent across the United States and we are grateful to our dedicated sponsors who understand the importance of investing in the youngest and most dynamic segment of our population. We’re in good hands as a community and as a country with these outstanding young leaders going forward.”

To learn more, visit https://hispanicheritage.org/