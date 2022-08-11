Back-to-School chat scheduled with Superintend Dotres

If you have a question for the Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) Dr. Jose L. Dotres you will have a chance this coming Tuesday, August 16.

Dr. Dotres will hold a Back-to-School Twitter Chat from 4 to 5 p.m. and answer questions from parents and those interested. For example, one of the questions already posed on Twitter is:

Someone needs to ask why "intellectual curiosity" is not taught in Middle & High Schools? There's no longer an excuse not to "know something" with info at the fingertips of every student, yet there's no desire to find out & no shame for being uninterested

You can join the conversation by Tweeting your question at @SuptDotres – click here - on Tuesday, August 16, from 4-5 p.m. for a. and use the hashtag #AskSuptDotres