As island parents prepare for the start of the new year and are immerse in the search for pencils and highlighters, being careful of scammers is not something they have top of mind.. And it shouldn’t be, but this year parents might have to manage the worst-case scenario.

Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday that ends Monday allows shoppers to be exempt from sales tax when purchasing qualifying back-to-school supplies.

According to an article by News4Jax, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody advises to keep an eye out for fake ads on social media and for scam emails and phone calls offering student loan forgiveness plans.

“As a mother, I know firsthand that sending your kids back to school is an exciting, yet stressful event. It takes a lot of planning and shopping to make sure your student has the supplies they need to succeed in the classroom,” Moody said in a news release.

“Scammers may try to exploit the back-to-school shopping rush through fraudulent ads on social media or through direct email solicitations. Don’t fall for their tricks and report any suspicious activity to my office by calling 1-866-9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.”

Calling is not the only thing that you can do to prevent scammers from getting to you. You can use a credit card when shopping online for additional consumer protections and reaching out to a trusted loan servicer to ask about the legitimacy of student loan forgiveness plan offers always helps.

Also, be mindful of the dangers of child identity theft.

