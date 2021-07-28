Carvalho on mask use: “Decision Cannot Be Rushed”

Tuesday, Miami-Dade School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho released a statement on mask requirements for students for the upcoming school year, which starts August 23.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is carefully monitoring the latest developments concerning COVID-19 to ensure decisions are made that best safeguard the wellbeing of students and employees.”

“This is an important decision that cannot be rushed and must continue to be evaluated based on the scientific information available.”

While Miami-Dade Schools had already announced a “mask-optional” policy for the 2021/2022 school year, Carvalho said, “At this time, in light of the recent release of updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we believe it is prudent to take this conversation back to our task force of medical and public health experts.”

Via Twitter, Karla Hernandez-Mats, president of the United Teachers of Dade, said school district should follow the mask guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC.

“With the Delta variant explosive spread across Miami-Dade over the past couple of weeks, and its resultant increase in hospitalizations, we believe that the newly issued mask guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC are in the best interest of our students and educators. M-DCPS should follow the recommendations from these medical experts to ensure a safe and successful reopening for our community.”