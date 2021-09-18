Dade County to modify COVID quarantine period from ten to five-days for high schools students and teachers

On Friday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced that the school district will be modifying quarantine protocols for high school students and faculty.

The new mandatory quarantine period after a positive COVID-19 test will be reduced from 10 days to five days.

If a student or teacher test negative after the fifth day, students can return to school.

In a Friday email statement, the MDCPS district said the decision was based on the District’s Ad Hoc Health and Medical Experts Task Force medical guidance. The statement said the change would be effective Monday, September 20.

However, this change only applies to faculty and high school students and there will be no flexibility for middle and elementary students due to vaccine requirements.

Carvalho says the district will continue to monitor this for middle and elementary students and hinted at relaxing requirements down the road.

The mandatory masks mandate will remain in place, Carvalho said, but said that could be relaxed down the line.

In a Friday Twitter post, Carvalho said the district has developed a list of potential metrics that must be achieved before the district would consider relaxing certain safety protocols, adding that the list is being reviewed by the district’s team of medical experts.