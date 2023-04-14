Deadlines to apply for KB Community Foundation scholarships and grants fast approaching

Key Biscayne and Miami students and nonprofits pay heed! Grant and scholarship season is in full swing at the Key Biscayne Community Foundation and the deadline to apply for one of the opportunities is, essentially, now.

Some grant and scholarship applications are due by April 15, while others have a May 31 deadline.

Here are some of the opportunities available:

– Eileen McCaughan Memorial Scholarship. Awarded to students who are academically talented but financially needy and wish to pursue higher education.

– Emergency Hardship Grant. KBCF aids Miami-Dade County residents who can show financial difficulty that is unexpected and beyond their control.

– KBCF Discretionary Grant. Supports programs and organizations that raise the quality of life and serve members of the local community.

– Ron Erbel Scholarship for Firefighters. Established in memory of long-time KB firefighter and beloved resident Ron Erbel, the application is open to all eligible children of current and former Key Biscayne firefighters.

– Victoria London Scholarship. In memory of long-time island resident Victoria London, who passed away in 2014. This scholarship is open to all eligible graduates of a post-secondary institution: college, university or graduate school.

– Village of Key Biscayne Public Safety Scholarships. This program offers three separate scholarships: Educational Scholarship Award, Health and Wellness Scholarship Award and Technology Scholarship Award.

Other scholarship and grants available include:

– Jocelyn Watkins Scholarship

– Key Biscayne Women’s Giving Circle Grants

– School Choice Scholarship

For the complete list of opportunities, and applications for the KBCF program, visit www.kbcf.org.