Fl House approves budget with “vindictive funding” that penalizes 12 school districts with mask mandates

Wednesday, Florida Lawmakers, in a 102-14 vote, approved the House version of a state budget, but much of the debate focused on what Democrats considered to be a mean-spirit proposal to take millions in funds from 12 Florida school districts.

Key Biscayne resident Rep. Nicholas Duran, who represents parts of Miami-Dade, called the proposal “vindictive funding.”

Rep. Joseph Geller, who represents parts of Broward and Miami-Dade, said that he wanted to vote in favor of the House budget, but he “can’t vote for something that has that poison pill in it.”

“It’s punitive,” Geller said.

The proposal would take away $200 million from 12 school districts for placing strict mask mandates on students and reward the remaining 55 districts with those funds.

State Rep. Randy Fine — chair of the House PreK-12 appropriations committee — claimed Wednesday on the House floor that the districts had broken the law and needed be held accountable for implementing mask mandates that the DeSantis administration and some parents didn’t want.

Those districts had repeatedly said they were trying to protect students and staff during the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

Fine recommended that the 12 districts be financially penalized to the tune of $200 million, and those dollars are now in the House budget. The Senate does not have a similar provision so the two chambers will need to negotiate the issue when it comes to building a final state budget.

Geller hopes that the proposal will get removed as the House and Senate come together to finalize the state budget.

“I hope this gets worked out, it comes out in the wash,” Geller said. “We can fix this.”

Geller voted no on the state budget bill for the House, along with thirteen other lawmakers, but the majority said yes, with three listed as absent.

Duran decided to vote for the overall budget, though he made it clear he was concerned about the 12 school districts.

Rep. Robin Bartleman, representing part of Broward, listed all the 12 districts impacted by the Putting Parents First Adjustment.

“Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough, Orange, Palm Beach, Duval Alachua, Brevard, Indian River, Leon, Sarasota, and Volusia,” Bartleman said. “So if that’s your county, I think you need to call your school district and find out how it’s really going to impact their day-to-day operations.”

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith of Central Florida called it the “Putting Politics First” adjustment.

“We’ve got to remove that as soon as possible to make sure kids have the resources they need to succeed,” Smith said opposing the provision. However, he still voted yes on the overall budget. He said he was conflicted on how to vote, largely because of the Putting Parents First Adjustment. Ultimately, he voted in favor.

Rep. Felicia Robinson, who represents parts of Broward and Miami-Dade County, told colleagues that “any money you take away from school districts, it will have an effect on our children.”

Parts of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. Florida Phoenix intern Imani Thomas contributed to this support.