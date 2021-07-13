Florida boys do not read as well as girls. That’s what all sorts of data show.

In 2019, 4th and 8th grade girls alike scored 9 points higher than boys in Florida, according to a federal reading exam called the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation’s report card.

On the international scene, a study conducted in 2018 showed that boys had lower reading achievement than girls in 40 countries, according to the Program for International Student Assessment, or PISA. That study related to 15-year-olds.

So why are boys not scoring as high as girls on reading assessments? Several factors likely are involved, experts say, everything from stereotypes to socioeconomics.

The Florida Legislature in 2021 unanimously approved a bill to create a task force aimed at closing the gap between boys and girls in reading performance.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill in mid-June, and Monday, the governor appointed two members of the task force, both parents of boys — one at the pre-school level and the other in an elementary grade. The House and Senate will appoint five members each, with varying credentials.

Rep. Traci Koster, who represents parts of Pinellas and Hillsborough County, sponsored HB 7033, the reading achievement bill related to boys’ performance.

“I think that people recognize the importance of reading” in all aspects of education, Koster told the Phoenix. “If a child can’t read, then they can’t do their math assignments because they can’t read their math problems. They can’t read their history books. They can’t read their science books.”

The point of the task force, Koster said, is “to study why this is happening and what resources can we provide to try to level the playing field.”

An article called “Differences in Reading and Writing Achievement: Evidence From the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) discuss some of the reasons that boys don’t read as well as girls.

“It has been claimed that the regions responsible for language tasks are strongly lateralized to the left cerebral hemisphere in right-handed males, but that language regions in females are more likely to be distributed across both the left and right hemisphere,” according to the article.

Other factors contributing to boys’ lower achievement on reading assessments may be societal pressure, such as gender stereotypes.

Another reading initiative designed to address reading for low-income students passed in the spring legislative session. HB 3, sponsored by Rep. Dana Trabulsy, provides a free monthly book delivery to the homes of low-income elementary-aged kids who are struggling with reading. Trabulsy represents part of St. Lucie County.

The legislation, called the New Worlds Reading Initiative, received unanimous support during the 2021 session, with help from House Speaker Chris Sprowls. In addition to providing books to struggling students, the initiative will set up resources to help families get involved and engaged.

Overall, low-income students scored 216 on the 2019 NAEP reading exam in Florida. Students who were not-low income on that test scored 238.

Low-income boys scored 212 and low-income girls scored 220 on that exam.

For students who were not low-income, the boys scored 233 and the girls, 243.

Portions of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.