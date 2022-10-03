The application period for students wishing to apply to any of Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) 370+ Magnets programs is now open.

The application period for the 2023-2024 school year Magnet program closes on January 15, 2023.

M-DCPS magnet programs are open for students of all grade levels, schools who hold that title offer particular courses specializing in a distinctive theme or focus such as mathematics, technology, science, or performing arts.

MAST Academy right off of Key Biscayne, is the only maritime and science technology magnet high school in the Miami-Dade County Public School system. The school offers all of its students entry into one of three unique magnet programs. Their Maritime program combines elements of maritime studies into students’ high school educations, while their Cambridge STEM and Global programs allow students to graduate with a Cambridge Diploma.

Also in Miami, New World School of the Arts provides students with an intensive program for artistic excellence, with their focus being the arts. Design and Architecture Senior High School is another renowned magnet school in Miami, allowing students interested in an art or design-focused high school career to complete that specialized education.

More generally, Coral Gables Senior High offers their acclaimed IB Magnet Program, with rigorous academic curriculums and nation-wide praise. They also created The Academy of Finance, a member of the National Academy Foundation, at their school to provide a unique magnet academy for high school students who are interested in financial services such as entrepreneurship, banking and credit, insurance, and accounting.

Other magnet school and program focuses include Gaming/Design and Animation, Coding and App Development, Criminal Justice, and Global Trade and Logistics.

Applications can be found at miamimagnets.org, and are available in multiple languages.

For questions, call (305) 995-1922 or click here.