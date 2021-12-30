As a new surge in COVID-19 cases continues, and with more children across the country being hospitalized, Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Thursday it is modifying its existing protocols when school resumes next Monday, January 3.

Facial coverings will not be mandated for students in the classroom, but rules will be enforced for spectators at sporting events.

With a new superintendent scheduled to replace Alberto Carvalho, who has accepted a job in California, sometime in the next semester, perhaps, it is not known if even stricter protocols will be introduced.

Carvalho and the Miami-Dade County Public School Board Committee had ordered a mask mandate for upper-class students at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ edict. But, as cases of COVID-19 began to drop in the fall, those restrictions were relaxed.

The following protocols will be implemented until further notice:

• All M-DCPS employees, volunteers, visitors, vendors, and contractors will be required to wear facial coverings while indoors at any District school or facility.

• Transportation employees will also be required to wear facial coverings while transporting children.

• Facial coverings will not be mandated for students, but they will continue to be highly encouraged as this practice provides an additional layer of protection against COVID-19.

• All spectators at school sporting events will be required to wear facial coverings.

• Protocols for the enhanced sanitization and cleaning of classrooms and common areas, which were implemented at the beginning of the pandemic, will continue.

Self-isolation and quarantine protocols for students will remain the same.

However, in accordance with newly released guidance from the Centers for Disease and Prevention, any M-DCPS employee who tested positive for COVID-19 prior to Dec. 29 and is asymptomatic or has symptoms that are resolving (no fever for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication) can return to work on Jan. 3.

Prior to sending their children to school, parents/guardians are asked to complete the At-Home Daily Student Health Screening which can be found here.

Parents of students who are home self-isolating or quarantining due to exposure to COVID-19 should contact their children’s teachers for makeup assignments and links for remote access via Teams or Zoom. More information about remote learning options during quarantine can be found at ICP.dadeschools.net.

Frequent handwashing, social distancing, COVID-19 testing, and vaccination will continue to be encouraged. Additionally, the District will leverage its existing partnerships with local health and municipal entities to further expand COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in our schools.

M-DCPS will analyze available data on local conditions each week and follow the guidance of medical experts to identify opportunities for additional adjustments to its health and safety protocols.

For the most up-to-date information, you may download the Dadeschools Mobile App to your iPhone or Android device.