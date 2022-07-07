Miami-Dade County Public School to present Connect 305

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) will present Synergy 2022, a professional development event with the goal to prepare school staff prepares for the coming school year.

“Connect 305” is themed 5-day conference at Miami Dade College´s Kendall Campus for principals, assistant principals, teachers, counselors, and leaders. There is an expected attendance of 2,300 participants, and educators provide courses and workshops for school sites to develop action plans considering the role of educators and parents regarding children's education.

The program will offer tools, resources, expert panels, and focus on addressing Florida Standards. It also prepares families and caregivers to navigate technology and students' emotional development through these transitions to have a successful school year.

The program will run from July 11th to the 15th.