One of the challenges facing educators today is the shortage of teachers, there simply there are not enough of them. The Florida Department of education is estimating up to 9,000 teacher vacancies in the state alone, climbing form 5,000 at the beginning of the year.

What’s the answer? According to WLRN, it lies in the next generation.

Starting this fall, 51 public high schools will offer a dual enrollment program for one of four ‘teaching academies’: early childhood education, secondary biology, secondary math, and exceptional student education, with all of them graduating with an endorsement to teach reading. All these are areas in which teachers are needed the most.

WLRN education reporter Kate Payne spoke with Concepción about the need for the new dual enrollment program and what she hopes for students.

“My goal is to continue to develop the best teachers for our community, but to start early” Concepción said. “By starting early when students are transitioning from middle school to high school, if we work on it together as a community, we can achieve that goal.”

