Do Florida high school students know how to complete various IRS forms? What about a loan application? Can they manage bank accounts, or contest incorrect billing statements?

Those topics and other finance and money management practices will soon be required to be able to graduate and earn a high school diploma from a public high school in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed legislation SB 1054 — Financial Literacy Instruction in Public Schools — to ensure kids can leave high school knowing financial literacy.

Beginning with 9th graders in 2023-24, students in high school will be required to take a semester of financial literacy before they can earn a high school diploma. That would count as a half-credit for graduation requirements.

“What the bill is doing with financial literacy is really providing a foundation for students that’s going to be applicable in their lives regardless of what path they take,” DeSantis said at the Tuesday press conference. “I mean, if they go the university route, post graduate, any of that, they’re still going to need these skills. If they go right into the workforce, they’re still going to use these skills.”

Currently, Florida school districts are required to offer financial literacy as an elective but not a graduation requirement, according to staff analysis of the legislation. Prior to 2019, financial literacy was incorporated into the curriculum of high school economics courses.

The course must include the instruction or discussion of several concepts, including:

- Basic principles of money management such as spending and credit scores

- Completing a loan application

- Computing federal income taxes

- Local tax assessments

- Basic principles of personal insurance policies

- Types of savings and investments

- State and federal laws concerning finance.

The legislation is named the “Dorothy L. Hukill Financial Literacy Act,” named after a Florida senator who has passed away. Hukill represented areas around Central Florida.

Senate President Wilton Simpson spoke at the Tuesday press conference in Pasco County, part of which is in his district.

“This bill today — Sen. Hukill served with me for my first six years in the Senate…she was a classroom teacher, and we’ve been trying to pass this bill for nearly a decade now,” Simpson said.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, said in a written statement:

“These lessons are also critical to training future generations of Americans to appreciate America’s capitalist system and grow our nation’s pool of entrepreneurs.”

Portions of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.