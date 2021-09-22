On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health revised the rule on how long a student who has been exposed to people who have COVID-19 should quarantine.

The revised emergency rule continues to give parents the right to opt their children out of school-mask requirements, saying that opt-outs out of mask requirements is “at the parent or legal guardian’s sole discretion.”

Newly appointed state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo signed the emergency rule.

The new order deals with protocols for students who have been exposed to COVID-19. The previous rule for students who had been exposed to COVID-19 said they should not attend school, school-sponsored activities, or be on school property until they produced a negative COVID-19 tests four days after the last exposure.

Now, schools “shall allow parents or legal guardians the authority to choose how their child receives education after having direct contact with an individual that is positive for COVID-19.”

The new rule provides parents the option of allowing the “student to attend school, school-sponsored activities, or be on school property, without restrictions or disparate treatment, so long as the student remains asymptomatic.”

Parents also would have the option of quarantining their students for up to seven days.

For more, click here.