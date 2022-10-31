Secure our Future referendum on superintendent Dotres’ Wednesday televised meeting

Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres is set to hold a televised town hall meeting on the state of Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the renewal of the Secure Our Future Referendum.

The Referendum is scheduled to be presented to the voters of Miami-Dade County on November 8, 2022.

Dr. Dotres will take the opportunity to discuss the referendum, among other topics, with interested citizens on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The town hall meeting will be held at the School Board Administration Building, in the Auditorium.

The address is:

1450 N.E. Second Avenue

Miami, FL 33132

Those who cannot attend the meeting in-person can watch it televised live on WLRN Channel-17, or find it webcast on www.dadeschools.net.