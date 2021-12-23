Student loan repayment pause three more months

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he will continue a pandemic-spurred pause on student loan repayments until May 1.

Loan repayments were set to restart on Jan. 31, following months when the U.S. Education Department required no payments during the pandemic. Biden told the department to extend the moratorium initially placed by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Trump’s administration froze requirements to repay student loans in the pandemic’s early days in March 2020. Upon taking office, Biden extended the pause for six months, saying that many borrowers in the pandemic-rocked economy were still having difficulty paying.

As that deadline approached, he extended it through Jan. 31, 2022, but had been under pressure in recent weeks to push it back further as the highly transmissible omicron variant has spread through the United States.

An Education Department news release said the pause would allow the administration to review the omicron variant’s effects.

“This additional extension of the repayment pause will provide critical relief to borrowers who continue to face financial hardships as a result of the pandemic and will allow our administration to assess the impacts of omicron on student borrowers,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in the release.

The extension is an welcomed relief for about 41 million Americans, including nearly 27 million who have not been repaying their loans since early 2020.

“While our jobs recovery is one of the strongest ever — with nearly 6 million jobs added this year, the fewest Americans filing for unemployment in more than 50 years, and overall unemployment at 4.2 percent — we know that millions of student loan borrowers are still coping with the impacts of the pandemic and need some more time before resuming payments,” he said in a White House news release.

“This is an issue Vice President Harris has been closely focused on, and one we both care deeply about.”

