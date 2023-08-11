As the DeSantis administration continues to make headlines with its K-12 education policies and culture wars, an exodus from public school students to private education — with the help of a new voucher program — and thousands of teacher vacancies, it can be easy to forget that some 2.9 million public schoolchildren woke up early, strapped on their backpacks, and began a new school year.

In the vast majority of Florida’s public school districts, kids came back to classrooms on Thursday, in a kaleidoscope of diversity:

Hispanic students represent 36.4 percent of the statewide school system, followed by white students, at 35.3 percent; Black students at 20.9 percent; Students of two or more races at 4.1%, Asian students at 2.8% and other smaller groups, according to Department of Education data.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis has touted his education bona fides on the campaign trail as the GOP presidential primary ramps up.

But what students learn in school and what teachers can say in school is part of the changing — and fearful — educational environment.

Florida is beginning the 2023-2024 school year with nearly 7,000 teaching vacancies – up from about 6,000 one year ago and 2,400 in 2016, according to the Florida Education Association.

Andrew Spar, president of the FEA, said that morale among teachers across the state is very low.

“I think this is one of the darkest periods we’ve ever seen for public education in Florida,” Spar said, citing both Florida’s status as one of the lowest states in teacher pay and the public politicization of the school system.

Removing books and “Don’t Say Gay”

Florida’s education system has made headlines and spawned lawsuits for its bans on various books that critics say are immoral, with more than 350 unshelved between July and December 2022, according to PEN America. Earlier this week, Hillsborough County announced it would pull entire works of William Shakespeare from its curriculum, opting instead for excerpts, in order to avoid violating the 2022 Parental Rights in Education Act, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

That current law relates to classroom instruction, saying school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in prekindergarten through 8th grade. The state Board of Education this spring, in the form of a rule, extended the protocol to up to 12th grade.

The Florida Department of Education did not respond to a request for comment.

But Cassie Palelis, a spokesperson with the Florida Department of Education, later told the Tampa Bay Times that Shakespeare should not be removed from classrooms, adding that eight works of The Bard are included within the state’s academic standards for English Language Arts.

As if to drive the point home, on Tuesday, Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. included “Romeo and Juliet” in his monthly reading challenge to Florida high schoolers.

FEA President Spar said he believes that Diaz has been purposefully vague on what is and isn’t allowed in classrooms according to state law.

“I do think there is an overreaction from districts,” Spar said. “But I think that overreaction from districts is driven by the fact that the commissioner of education and the Department of Education are not being clear on what needs to be done and taught, and what’s not allowed.”

Spar contended that the Department of Education’s lack of clarity on how districts are to follow the law is an intentional effort to damage public schools.

“I believe absolutely that the governor and Commissioner of Education want parents to abandon public schools,” Spar said. “If you create enough chaos and confusion, if you attack the curriculum in such a way that parents are concerned their children are not getting a complete and honest education, then they’ll leave the public schools.”

HB 1 and Florida’s new voucher program

Florida already had one of the most far-reaching voucher programs in the country before DeSantis signed HB 1 into law in March. For the first time, the new law allows students, regardless of household income, to use public dollars for private schools.