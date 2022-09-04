Eileen and Jose Ortega reflect on 50 years of married life together

How do you keep a relationship going for 50 years? According to Eilieen and Jose Ortega, it takes mutual respect, an abundance of love, and the ability to give and take. The Ortegas should know. Last week they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Eileen was one of the first babies born to modern-era Key residents. Her parents relocated to the Key from New York in 1951 and Eileen was born at Jackson Memorial Hospital shortly thereafter. Her father had worked as a lawyer up north but wanted to try something new, so he got into the insurance business.

As the oldest girl in a family of eight children, Eileen’s childhood was bustling. Her family lived at first in a 3/1 Mackle house on Hampton Lane and later moved to Palmwood Lane, next door to the Yarnells.

In 1960, 10-year-old Jose Ortega and his family arrived in the US from Cuba for what they initially thought would be a temporary stay. However, when it appeared that Castro’s regime wouldn’t soon end, the Ortegas enrolled their children at the Key Biscayne Elementary School. Jose was assigned to Eileen’s 5th grade classroom, and that’s where they met.

As Eileen describes it, during those days the Cuban kids and the Anglo kids didn’t socialize much. “We each had our own group of friends,” she says. But by middle school Jose and Eileen’s mutual attraction was evident. By the time 10th grade rolled around they were an item.

While the two parted ways when they went off to college – she to Loyola in New Orleans and he to a junior college in Oklahoma – they didn’t stay apart for long. After two years, they both transferred to Florida State University, and the wedding bells rang on Aug. 26, 1972 – the summer before their senior year. They were married at St. Agnes, with the reception at the Key Biscayne Hotel.

Eileen and Jose moved back to South Florida after graduation and lived for a while in the Gables. Jose started working for his father, who owned a construction company, before eventually setting out on his own. He has since developed projects all over South Florida, from Palm Beach to Ocean Reef to right here on the Key.

When their son Michael was two, the couple jumped at the chance to rent and subsequently buy a house for $60,000 on Palmwood, directly across from her parents. They were able to make the purchase thanks to getting a first mortgage through Dick Vernon at the Key Biscayne Savings and Loan and a second mortgage through their good friends the Yarnells.

“We were young,” explains Eileen. “Without that financial help we never would have been able to settle on Key Biscayne.”

Eileen had at first worried that Jose might not feel comfortable living in such close proximity to his in-laws, but it turns out he was thrilled. His own parents lived around the corner. Being surrounded by family came in particularly handy when Eileen gave birth to twin daughters, Nicole and Christine, a couple years later.

Christine has great memories of growing up here. “It was like a fairy tale. My parents were always active and involved in our lives. We spent time camping in the Everglades, swimming at the Yacht Club, playing soccer on the weekends, and enjoying barbecues with friends at the state park.”

Eileen attributes much of their success in marriage to their strong faith and shared values. They are devout Catholics and the church has played a prominent role in their lives. And, as an immigrant from Cuba, Jose knows the value of hard work. As he puts it, “You can lose everything and still start over.”

Christine sums up her parents’ marriage by emphasizing the love at its core. “As my father always says, ‘The most important thing a father can do for his children is love their mother.’ As children, we undoubtedly witnessed their enduring love for each other.”

Jose and Eileen recently returned from an anniversary trip to Hawaii. If you run into them on the Key, be sure to extend your congratulations.