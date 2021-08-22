When Sira and Lawrence Abraham immigrated from Nigeria to Florida, they had no idea of the remarkable feats their two daughters would accomplish.

The oldest, Rebecca, is now attending Florida International University in Miami. Their youngest, Esther, attends MAST Academy, and is a member of Youth Lead Change, on her way to becoming a force in bringing change to her community and the world.

In YLC the students are asked to identify their “passion.” For Esther, it is a combination of gender equality and zero poverty. To accomplish these lofty goals, she partnered with a fellow MAST student, Thais Estrada-Nunez, to create the project, ‘Provisions for Paraguay.”

With the assistance of the Consulate of Paraguay, Justo Apodaca, and his wife Rosa Bogado, Esther has been able to ship medical supplies, feminine care products and clothing to men and women in Paraguay. She was able to ship supplies at a greatly reduced cost with the consulate’s help.

According to Esther, one of the biggest initial challenges was the bureaucracy of starting a non-profit organization.

“Because of COVID everything took much longer than usual. The paperwork seemed to take forever,” she said.

Once the nonprofit was established they had bake sales, yard sales and started a GoFundMe account to raise money to purchase the essentials for the Paraguayan people.

They were so successful, it created another challenge to overcome, Esther said. “We had so many boxes of supplies they completely filled the car. We could barely fit them all in, when we were on our way to the airport to ship them!” she said with a laugh.

Esther’s next endeavour is to take what she has learned and expand to Uganda. One of her mentors, Nancy Rossetti, is helping her to open channels to villages there to ascertain needs.

Clothing and thermometers are on the list, but surprisingly, bananas are the number one requested item since they are like gold in Uganda and used for bartering. Esther said they will be raising funds to help these villages purchase bananas, since shipping them would be impractical.

When she is not working on her YLC projects, Esther is vice president of the Black Students Association, vice president of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color), and a member of the National Honor Society.

Esther is also a researcher for Your Safe Space, an organization that promotes mental health and wellness. “I feel as if teenagers know more than anybody about the pressure of having a good image. Anonymous mental health resources are a blessing,” she said, “Every young person should find something healthy they can pursue that provides them with some release.”