On an average Saturday morning, you’ll find a lot of movement in the parking lot of the Key Biscayne Community Church. Vendors set up their stands and lay out their products as they get ready to come to the farmer’s market.

The market is stationed at 355 Glenridge Road every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Every week, like clockwork, as the sun rises into the morning sky people begin to arrive – faster than you can say “good morning.”

The market is so popular, new and creative parking methods appear every Saturday – with golf carts on grass and cars lined up on driveways. Most people opt for walking and biking there, a true testament to the market’s tendency to take you back in time.

Walking through the open-air market feels like taking a trip back to the very first American farmer’s markets, South and Central American mercaditos or even Italian mercati.

There’s no flashing lights, big advertising signs or loud music blasting to stimulate you even more. It’s not necessary as everyone already is excited to be there. We can go back to the basics, living human lives on human time.

There are kids running around and trying samples of new foods, parents buying home decor, and grandparents exploring this new world, which really doesn’t feel so new. Smells range from top-notch Mediterranean cuisine to mouth-watering barbecue to gluten-free quinoa cookies, with a guaranteed smile plastered across every visitor’s face.

Food products range from Italian homemade pasta lasagnas at Il Mercato to Mr. C Asian Fusion to intricately crafted fresh açai bowls (now a Key staple). Fashion pieces are available at stands like DZUBI, Be You, and Key B Hats.

Many small communities like Key Biscayne struggle to connect residents and find community events everyone can enjoy. The Farmer’s Market has definitely solved that issue for Key Biscayne.

Alejandro Servalli, host of the podcast “Key Biscayne Stories,” loves the market. “I like Ana Tootle’s pumpkin bread,” he wrote in a text-message exchange. “The brisket guy is amazing and the fresh guacamole is good too.”

Servalli admits he also enjoys one stand’s goat yogurt balls and pita bread (Mediterranean Delight), and another booth’s popcorn.

With nearly 50 vendors, all who visit can find something to love – or something new they’ll leave wanting more of. Besides the legendary food stands, the market offers clothing, accessories, essential oils, shoes, CBD products, candles, crystals, and even a compost stand.

MAST Academy sophomore Joaquin Blanco is a regular at the açai stand, “That’s where I get my açai bowls every week” he said, adding, “The burger place is really good too.”

Mayra Castillo has been a longtime regular at the market, and still comes by when she drives from Doral to bring her son for piano lessons on the island. “The farmer’s market is a place for people to gather. Even cyclists when they finish their trips and end up in the key, they go drink their juices and smoothies,” she said.

The cyclist community brings in riders from Brickell to Coconut Grove to ride the Rickenbacker and the beautiful trails within Key Biscayne. The Farmer’s Market is the perfect place for everyone to mix.

Castillo said that everyone looks forward to being at the market, “especially when the weather is nice. You’re looking forward to who will be there, what new products they’ll bring. Last time I went it was full. Really full.”

Beyond the booming food and product vendors, the vibrant market also has stands for people offering the community help, too.

Hermanos de la Calle now can be found at the market, selling jewelry and clothes with proceeds going to aid the unhoused population of Miami-Dade County. And the popular Key Biscayne environmental awareness group A Zero Waste Culture also has a stand, where they offer compost drop-off containers, fabric donation drives, and more.

The Key Biscayne Farmers Market has grown into a vibrant community tradition, perfectly representing the Village’s heart and camaraderie. Being able to support small businesses is an important plus to many attendees.

“You can enjoy all of these things and help the small businesses at the same time. It’s not a chain. Everything you find there is one-of-a-kind,” Castillo said.

To follow the Key Biscayne Community Church Farmer’s Market on Instagram, click here.