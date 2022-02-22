FDA issues advisory against using certain lots of Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an alert advising consumers to avoid purchasing, or using, certain powdered infant formula products made by Abbott.

The company has started voluntary recall of the products which were produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas, if:

• The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and

• The code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2; and

• The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

Consumers should not use recalled infant formula and contact their health care provider for guidance on alternative infant formula use.

The FDA in a statement said this is an ongoing investigation. To read the FDA’s full press release, click here.

If your child is experiencing any Cronobacter infection symptoms or Salmonella symptoms, you should seek medical care for your child immediately.

For additional information regarding the FDA’s investigation of Cronobacter and Salmonella complaints in Abbott’s powdered infant formulas, click here.

If you are a Florida Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program participant, you are asked not to use or throw out the recalled infant formula, but rather contact the local WIC office for information on how to return recalled infant formula for alternative replacements.

The Florida Department of Health is also reaching out to Florida WIC Program participants. To find contact information for local WIC offices, click here or call 1-800-342-3556.