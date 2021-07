On Friday, former Local 10 WPLG-ABC news anchor Jilda Unruh collapsed at her Aventura home, according to a friend and reported on Local 10.

Unruh was 65.

According to the Local 10 report, efforts to revive Unruh were not successful and her family says the cause of death has not been determined.

Unruh anchored the Channel 10 news in the early 1990s. she left the station briefly, later to return. She won many awards, including four Emmys.

