Four major hurricanes predicted during more active than usual 2022 Hurricane Season

Late last week, researchers at Colorado State University released their projections for the 2022 Atlantic basin hurricane season and they predict the season will have “above-normal activity.”

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

The projections call for at least 19 named storms and nine hurricanes with four major - Category 3 or higher - storms. The average hurricane season sees 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

According to a report by NPR, climate change causes sea surface temperatures to rise, making hurricanes not only more powerful, but larger as well.

With 21 named storms and seven hurricanes, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season was the third most active on record. The season also produced four major hurricanes.

Key Biscayne residents can prepare by having an evacuation plan; packing kits with everything from cash to important documents to a two-week supply of medicine; and become familiar with the Village of Key Biscayne Hurricane Plan by clicking here.