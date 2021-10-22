Celebrate Friday while supporting our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this #burgerfriday, October 22, 2021

Brasas KB

#burgerfriday special…. delicious Half-Pound Hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa '' for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Join us. Open for Indoor dining & expanded Outdoor dining, Takeout or FREE Delivery.

An Artisan burger makes Friday perfect.

We deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite, or take advantage of our Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Hours of operations: Mon - Sat 8 AM to CLOSE

Sunday Brunch 9 AM to 4 PM

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003 to place an order.

Place your Order Online here

Pop’s Burger

What better place to dine on #burgerfriday than a burger joint? At Pop’s, we love burgers, made with 100% certified Angus beef. We offer everything from the most basic burger or cheeseburger, to our new Signature Burgers!!

Visit us today and enjoy a delicious Maple Bacon Burger or a double cheeseburger! And do not forget to add our unique crinkle fries.

We also serve Hot Dog’s, nachos with chili and many other favorites, in addition to shakes and desserts in a safe and family style setting and we are pet friendly!

Pop’s Burger is located in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

We are open at Noon to 9 p.m. seven-days a week. We close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To place an order, please call 786-401-7474 or to order online, click here.

We offer dine-in, takeout and delivery via UberEats and Postmates

DUNE Burgers on the Beach

Our burgers are so good that once you’ve tried you will come back for more! Nothing screams Friday like a burger by the beach!

This Friday, dig into one of our many delicious variations! Best enjoyed beachside with a cold beverage!!

DUNE is the stylish, yet casual, beach lounge at The Ritz-Carlton's beach for global appetizers, gourmet burgers & champagne.

Located in the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-4500.

They are open Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

La Scala

Now open and we are excited for our first Friday dinner service since we reopened

Fridays are Osso Bucco days at La Scala… and ours has the reputation of being the best on the island. Guaranteed.

Open for Indoor & Limited Outdoor Dining (reservations recommended) and Takeout

Come in even if just to say hello!. Please wear a mask when coming into La Scala.

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great support from the community while they enjoy La Scala cuisine at home.

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Inka Bowl

Newest concept on the island… healthy Peruvian Fusion Bowls to enjoy at home.

Several delicious combinations Order on UberEats or call (786) 401-7474

Pick up your order in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

For Meat Lovers - and better than a burger... our grilled picanha is a must try with this delicious Fattoush Salad!

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Corner Coffee and Pantry

Enjoy a fresh grilled burger in the comfort of the Community Center!

Did you know you do not have to be a member of the Community Center to enjoy the best Italian Coffee on the island?

Delivery via UberEats and Postmates

Located in the lobby of the Key Biscayne Community Center at 10 Village Green Way. You can reach CCP at (786) 420-2666 or to place an online order, click here.

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Fri - closes at 2 p.m. on Saturdays

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for indoor & outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Do not settle. What is better than a burger this Friday? Randazzo’s famous homemade meatball!

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480. Offering Randazzo’s own delivery service. Local and safe

Open Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Open until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

32 Degrees by MG

32 Degrees by MG is excited to announce NEW menu items for you to enjoy.

Let us help you simplify mealtime.

And we invite you to try our delicious meatballs!

Our meals fresh-frozen go from your freezer to your microwave to your plate in 5 minutes or less. No additives and preservatives. Just delicious gourmet food that is ready to heat and eat when YOU are.

To see our new menu, go to 32byMG.com.

Use code 32ISLANDER at checkout and receive 15% off* your first order.

*Offer good on orders of $40 or more.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are open and ready to serve.

What says “Burger Friday” more than a perfectly cooked burger and fries, enjoyed beachside under the shadows of the Lighthouse?

Outdoor dining is our specialty.

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Costa Med Bistro

Sometimes all you need is a loaded burger and a lot of fries! A Costa Burger is the solution for this “Burger--Friday” … and the island’s place to see and be seen has the best burger in Key Biscayne

Place your takeout order online by clicking here!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Offering Indoor & Outdoor Dining with expanded seating, Takeout.

Reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help Local. Shop Safely. Email us your order! Click here.

Want to treat yourself to something truly uniquely delicious? Try our Burger! Grilled to perfection while you wait!

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Tortilla / Lentil / Tomato Basil

Main Course: Asado Negro (Eye Round) / Chicken Caprese / Salmon Fillet / Mac-N-Cheese

Side Dishes: White Rice / Green Beans / Patata Brava

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here.

Sake Room

This Friday, we are featuring our unique Ichiban tuna tartar! A must try!

Or try us for lunch. Specials starting at $10.99

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Or still enjoy Sake quality at home!

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

KEBO

Open for Indoor & Shaded Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

This Friday, enjoy a Kebo-Quality-Mea with our Weekly $21.95/pp Eat-In or Takeout option, offering an appetizer and main dish.

Today, try a KEBO Wagyu Burger! Quality at its best!

Call (305) 365-1244 to order a KEBO meal. Kebo is a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant

Kazumi

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating, Takeout or Delivery!

Make it a Wagyu Beef Slider Friday! We top it off with a fried egg for perfection!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant, offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open Monday through Saturday from Noon to 10 p.m.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%