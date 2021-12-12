The Mexican-American singer-songwriter and actress, Giselle Torres, who grew up in Key Biscayne and today has 2.3 millionYouTube followers, releases a new work Thursday called “Sorry to Future Me,” a compilation of five songs that will also be integrated into a miniseries.

The love songs in “Sorry to Future Me” will help connect a five-video storyline to be released on her YouTube channel over the coming weeks.

Torres’ Gen Z indie-pop music and the film series are inspired by her real-life teenage experiences with young love and heartbreak. It is her most innovative release yet. From penning the script, to writing the songs, then directing and starring in the videos, Torres’ passion comes from her devotion to storytelling and bringing this never before done vision to life.

“It's better to say sorry to future me than wonder what if…”

The EP was written in the course of a year, composed by the young artist in her bedroom, with musical production by Alean Imbert, who most recently won “Song of the Year” and “Best Urban Song”' at the Latin Grammys.

The mini-series of “Sorry to Future Me” tells the story of Camila as she falls in and out of love with Mason. They go from being strangers, to meeting for the first time in Brooklyn, to having to face the emotional rollercoaster of teenage love and heartbreak. The series, starring Giselle, will be released on VEVO one week after the EP’s Dec. 9 release.

The videos were written and directed by Giselle, produced by Angelica Torres and filmed by Jay Boyington.Featured actors include Nicholas Stoesser, Sienna Hubert-Ross and Andrew Kogolenok.

Thanks to her YouTube channel, which has subscribers from more than 80 countries, and her music videos – with over 1.07 billion views – Giselle has been captivating audiences since she was nine years old.

Giselle, born in New York City, started her training in singing, dancing, and acting at the BMT Company in Miami, under the direction of her mother, Angelica Torres. Giselle moved to Los Angeles three years ago to continue her music as well as her acting career. Since then, she has appeared in the new movie remake of Misfit, now playing in theaters in Latin America and Europe, the upcoming horror film, She Came From The Woods, and starring in the TV movie South Beach Love, alongside William Levy..

For Giselle Torres Social Media: https://ffm.bio/giselle