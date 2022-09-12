Green parrots may be noisy but their visits bring life to Key Biscayne

Have you ever been out walking in the morning, or biking in the evening, and heard a strange sound coming from the trees? Perhaps it sounded like several people talking loudly or even arguing? And then, in a flash of bright green, a cloud of birds breaks free from the trees and flies away.

You have just encountered a flock of green parrots or parakeets. These tropical visitors are wild now, but their ancestors were birds of quite a different lifestyle.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, all non-native parrots are escaped or descendants of escaped pets. These birds are found in large numbers in South Florida because the climate stays warm year round, like their natural habitats in South America.

These noisy green neighbors are not just colorful and entertaining, they may also play an important role in conserving species which are endangered in their natural habitats.

“Because of human activity transporting these birds for our own pleasure, we have inadvertently created populations elsewhere. Now for some of these parrots, they may become critical to the survival of the species,” said ecologist and professor Stephen Pruett-Jones in a recent Smithsonian article.

Not only are these beautiful birds finding food in the vegetation of landscaped yards and gardens on Key Biscayne, there are also locals who have feeders in their yards.

Village resident Victoria Jackson is a big fan of these green birds.

“My husband Ron and I always had a bird feeder out in our front yard. Since he has passed, I am finding some sweet comfort in continuing to feed the birds,” said Jackson. “The birds come every morning and evening expecting the bird feeder to be full, and it is common for people to stop and stay for a while watching.”

Jackson said that she enjoys seeing families with their children out walking in the evening stopping to experience the groups of green parrots/parakeets hanging on her feeder.

“Ron and I used to laugh at the fact that all the dads must be giving the moms a break after having the kids home all day during COVID,” she said. “Once I went to Winn Dixie during these evenings at around 5 p.m., and found a circle of golf carts in the parking lot with all the moms on their golf carts with their drinks in hand…I loved it!”

You might wonder if it is okay to feed wild birds. There are studies that support both sides to this question, but most agree that feeding wild birds can aid in their survival during migration and harsh weather – as well as seeing as much of their natural habitats have been destroyed through development.

“There’s nothing wrong with bird feeding,” said Paul Baicich, co-author of “Feeding Wild Birds in America: Culture, Commerce and Conservation," noting the benefits the birds bring to humans. “It’s wonderful, it introduces people to nature - in their backyard.”

“If you are considering adding a bird feeder to your yard, there are many species other than the larger green parrots and parakeets to attract,” Baicich said. “Bright red cardinals and cooing mourning doves are easy to entice with bird seed mixtures found in most hardware stores or online.”

Added Jackson: “Most birds are especially attracted to sunflower seeds. Come by any evening and see for yourself.”

Tips For Keeping Your Bird Feeder Safe

1. Reduce disease risk by cleaning your feeder at least once a week.

2. Newer models come apart easily for cleaning in the dishwasher. Older ones can be cleaned by pouring a weak bleach solution through them. (Hummingbird feeders should be cleaned every 3-5 days.)

3. Sweep up old, moldy and discarded seeds under your feeder. This will also help reduce disease risk as well as discourage rodents and raccoons as predators.

4. Keep an eye on the birds at your feeder. If any look sickly, remove your feeder until these birds disperse.

5. If cats visit your yard, rethink having a feeder. Cats kill more than 2.5 billion birds a year in the U.S, and Canada.

For more information on feeding wildlife, please visit the U.S Fish and Wildlife website.