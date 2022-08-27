Homeowner granted property variance, with two conditions after hour-long discussion

An unusual variance to existing setback regulations in Key Biscayne neighborhoods stirred quite a bit of discussion that lasted over an hour at Wednesday night's Village Council meeting.

But, after a lot of head-scratching and imaginary visualization of what the final product could look like, and without upsetting the city's "look," Council members allowed the property owner the variance -- but with two conditions.

The property sites in question are located at 300 and 310 Greenwood Drive.

Normally, required setbacks on the sides of homes are 7.5 feet. However, in a case in which a property stretches 100 feet or more, that setback extends to 15 feet.

Ian Bickley owns the house that was built in 2012 at 300 Greenwood. His plans are to expand his house to accommodate a growing family, he said, by purchasing the smaller, older home at 310 Greenwood and extending out his relatively new home.

To do that, under Village regulations, he would require 15-foot setbacks on both sides. He (and architect Tom Weber) presented their case as to why they would have to knock down a perfectly good 10-year-old home in order to shift 7.5 feet of space on one side.

As Bickley explained via Zoom to Council members, the new plan calls for adding a 2,200-square foot property to his existing 3,500-3,600-foot home that would result in having a 32-foot setback on one side and the current 7.5 feet on the other, so the property would not be centered, if one was looking deeper into the aesthetic look.

A neighbor across the street, William Fitzgerald, who has lived there since 1973, said he's been feeling "overrun and squeezed in from all sides" ever since variances have been allowed throughout the residential area.

"I wish my neighbors well, but I hope you take these variances seriously," he told the Council.

Luis Lauredo, a Council member who was at the forefront of the city's incorporation in 1991, said, "We take this seriously." But, he also took a step back, concerned that by allowing Councils to decide on a variance by variance basis, in a piecemeal way, that it might be "fundamentally changing the (look) of this community."

Fellow Councilman Ignacio Segurola said there is "no reason to knock down a perfectly good home to get 7.5 more feet" based on the reasoning being brought up.

"For me, (the) philosophical question is ... what kind of island are we creating for the future?" he said. "It began with Mackle two-bedroom, one-bath homes and now you have these 'McMansions.' (As a Council), we are declaring a precedent that can lead to unexpected consequence(s). What kind of Village are we going to have in 10-20 years ... double lots, triple lots?"

Bickley, in his argument, pointed out that someone else could simply buy the property at 310 Greenwood, tear it down, and build a 4,000-square-foot "McMansion" if they wanted, with 7.5-foot setbacks, further putting a squeeze on the neighborhood.

Village Building, Zoning & Planning Director Jeremy Calleros Gaugher recommended allowing the variance "because it would maintain the neighborhood character by maintaining the (Key West style) structure that is there" and would be an environmental benefit of not having to tear down two homes, and the fact "they are creating their own compliance issue."

Council member Allison McCormick said if someone else bought the 310 Greenwood property, "it's going to be huge. This (idea) actually gives more open space to the neighborhood, (although) one side has one more space than the other."

She asked if maybe the front setback on the extended addition could be pushed back from the street that "might help alleviate stresses the neighbors across the street are feeling" ... (this plan shows) more open space, less developed space, which is what we all want."

Councilman Frank Caplan, said after Hurricane Andrew (which, ironically, came 30 years ago to the date), wrecked homes were allowed to be replaced with disproportionate-sized homes to the existing homes and some even on higher, elevated filled-in ground.

In the end, Council members voted 6-0 to allow the variance with Mayor Mike Davey recusing himself because of a business tie with the property owner at 310 and contractor Tom Weber.

Two conditions have to be met, however, to keep the variance in place: (1) The existing house at 300 Greenwood has to stay, and (2) The addition's architecture must stay within the character and be integrated, or compatible, with the style of the existing house.

"My goal is to have it look like it was there from the beginning," Bickley said, "and not some kind of Frankenstein house."