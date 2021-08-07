Help Dr. Kelly! My son's wedding is in three weeks and I need you to do everything possible to make me look good for the big day. What can I do?

This was an actual patient request one month ago.

Dr. Kelly. First of all, I told her that surgery was off the table. The wedding was too close and I wasn't willing to take a chance with swelling/bruising/ recovery this close to the actual wedding date. So our options were limited to non-surgical ones.

My next step was to examine her. Working from the top, she had forehead lines, frown lines and crow's feet outside her eyes. Her brow position was low at the outside ends as well. Her eyelids looked fine, But she had lost volume in the midface and her cheeks were flat with very little projection. In addition, her lips had deflated with age and lacked definition. She also had visible platysma muscle bands in her neck, that really took away from her profile and gave her an aged look. Finally, her skin looked tired and needed to be refreshed.

After reviewing this with her, I came up with the following injectable plan, which we did that same day: I started with Botox to the forehead, which would soften the fine lines, frown lines and crow's feet and also elevate her lateral brow. In addition, I used Botox to treat the visible platysma muscle bands in her neck. I added volume to her midface using Voluma, a hyaluronic acid filler. I also treated her lips with Volbella, a different hyaluronic acid filler. Finally, I recommended she schedule a facial to get her skin in its best condition.

She subsequently came back 10 days later and couldn't have been more happy! Fortunately, she had no bruising, which is always a risk with any injectable. I did a touch-up using Botox to treat one persistent forehead line. She was kind enough to allow me to take the follow up photos below so you can see the before/after shots. The wedding was about 10 days away and she looked great. She was scheduled for a facial a few days before the wedding. She had really put me to the test and fortunately, it all turned out fine. I hope that my efforts will be one small contribution to making her big day amazing!

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.