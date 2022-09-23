Islander welcomes mini-endorsements ahead of the November General Election

Islander News publishes residents’ mini-endorsements of candidates in the Village election is a tradition as entrenched in Key Biscayne as is campaigning on the corner of Crandon and Harbor.

Starting in our Oct. 6 issue, we will publish mini-endorsements for the candidates running for the office of Village Mayor – Fausto Gomez and Joe Rasco – and Village Council – Andy Herrera, Nicolas Lopez Jenkins, Edward London, Oscar Sardiñas, and Fernando Vasquez.

Mini-endorsements should be emailed to editor@islandernews.com by 5 p.m. on the Friday prior to publication. So, for the Oct. 6 edition, your submission must be received on Sept. 30.

In your letters, address the specific reasons why you support your candidate. Islander News will not run letters that attack a candidate. Also, all submissions must be signed; letters submitted anonymously will NOT be published..

Your endorsement letter is limited to 150 words, and they must be the author’s original words. Please do a word count before submitting your letter and edit accordingly. Mini-endorsements may be edited for clarity, length or general taste.

The opinions expressed in mini-endorsements are the writer’s alone. They should not be considered a reflection of the opinion of Islander News management, employees or advertisers.

We also reserve the right to refuse to publish submitted endorsements.

Another election news, Islander News is planning – in partnership with the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce -- our 2022 Village Council debate on Oct. 6. The Mayoral debate will be on October 13. Both debates will start at 6 p.m. respectively at the Village Council Chambers. They will also be televised locally.