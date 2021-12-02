Top Volleyball Team

After season play, the Purple Volleyball team was ranked No. 1 in the Senior Division.

Entry block

(Letter from Barry Goldmeier)

It has been said there is only one chance to make a first impression. The entrance to our Village sets the stage for how anyone views the quality of the environs of the Village of Key Biscayne. We have had to live with the nondescript structures on the entry block for years because they were already there.

However there is now a new owner of that property, which presents the Village with an opportunity to improve the “front entrance” of our collective homes.

Unfortunately, the current zoning requires any new structure to be placed very close to the road with parking behind, under, or on top. That building placement, 10 feet from the property line which is two or three feet from the sidewalk, could possibly give the project an offensive appearance.

I myself am a developer and strong property rights advocate. However, I believe the entrance parcel is special and transcends individual rights because it strongly impacts everyone on the community.

I suggest the proposed plans for the entry block be made public and be put to a vote by the residents of the Key. This may be our only chance to change that all-important first impression that should reflect the exclusive upscale nature of our Island Paradise.

Chamber kick-off

SunPass Conversion

When the Rickenbacker Causeway toll plaza goes from C-Pass to SunPass next year, there won’t be any lanes exclusively for Key Biscayne residents and commuters and that has some Village Council Members concerned.

“Right now, on the weekends when the toll booth backs up to Brickell Avenue, and beyond, once we get past that serpentine loop of traffic, at least the residents can bypass some of that by going to our designated lane,” Council Member Michael Kelly said.

The issue came up at a meeting when Mike Bauman (Miami-Dade County Public Works Causeways Division Chief) and Jeff Cohen (a County traffic engineer) updated the Village on the project, which will start in January with the switch to SunPass expected three months later.

Bauman described the changes as follows:

- The far right lane, currently C-Pass only, will be narrowed and dedicated to bicyclists, who don’t pay a toll.

- The next three lanes will be for SunPass holders and those opting to pay via “Toll-By-Plate,” through which motorists are mailed a bill using their license information.

- The next three lanes will be cash lanes, though Bauman noted they can be converted to SunPass lanes whenever cash traffic is light.

- Finally the far left lane will be for Miami-Dade PublicWorks employees to access the toll plaza office.

Mayor Frank Caplan gave Cohen and Bauman some food for thought. “I would like to suggest the principal constituency is represented by the people on this dias — it’s Key Biscayners,” Caplan said. “This is where we live and this is where our businesses are. When ranking your priorities, please remember that.”

45th Anniversary

The Islander News celebrated its 45th anniversary with a party at the newspaper’s office at the Key Biscayne Executive Building. More than 300 people came by to help celebrate.

Red Light Cameras

Key Biscayne is setting a record with its red-light program, but not in the way local officials would like.

Enrique Garcia, the Village Council Member who spearheaded the program as a safety initiative, says he is disappointed to learn the vast majority of citations generated by the Village’s cameras — located along Crandon Boulevard at the Harbor Drive, Key Colony Drive, and McIntyre intersections — are going to Key Biscayne residents.

Garcia, who proposed the cameras several years ago out of concern about visitors speeding through the Village en route to Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, was stunned to learn that nearly 50 percent of the red light runners caught on camera are Key residents.

Art Board Plans

Planning for a whimsical presentation that appeals to kids and their parents, as well as the search for a new permanent art installation, are getting the new fiscal year off to a busy start for Key Biscayne’s Art in Public Places Board.

The Board met Tuesday to discuss its work for FY2012, which started October 1 and runs through September 30, 2012. As consulting artist Cesar Trasobares remarked, “We have a lot of initiatives to look forward to in the New Year.”

Along with the upcoming program and new installation, the Board’s full slate includes installing plaques and hosting a dedication for the Crandon Boulevard terrazzo sidewalk plazas by artist Jose Bedia, continuing its education and outreach programs, and putting in new lighting for artwork exhibited at the Key Biscayne Community Center.

