From the familiar landscape of Key Biscayne to the famous fields at Harvard University, author Andrea Montalbano, a former soccer player, continues to make strides in the world of competitive sports by advocating for female athletes.

“Soccer Sisters,” Montalbano’s book series, is centered on the camaraderie and commitment of young girl soccer players, which ties them to each other and the sport. Themes include friendship, teamwork and dedication. The books, says Montalbano, also spotlight “authentic soccer action.”

Montalbano said inspiration for “Soccer Sisters” was “easy and fun,” with little research necessary because of her lifelong involvement in the sport, at the highest levels. The storylines come from “authentic feelings playing as a kid, playing in high school and later playing in college.”

A former Harvard soccer star (1990 graduate), Montalbano said things coalesced while she was preparing a speech for her induction into the Harvard Soccer Hall of Fame. Realizing how soccer has impacted her life, she concluded that soccer was “one of the driving factors in who I became as a person.”

“It taught me to be strong,” she said. “It taught me to deal with stress. It taught me to take criticism and how to pick myself up.”

Putting these thoughts into words for her speech, Montalbano decided to write a book that young girls can read and perhaps learn from – something she wishes she’d have had available as a young girl entering the competitive soccer world.

With three books in the “Soccer Sisters” series, plus another book, “Breakaway,” which touches similar themes, Montalbano today continues to inspire through her words of encouragement and sisterhood.

Usage of the term “sisterhood” in the books is by design, said Montalbano, who now lives in Bronxville NT. “It is irreplaceable. It’s the start of these strong women and forever female friendships.”

She said she hopes her stories “tap into the pure joy of what it’s like to be on a team in order to go back to the basics.”

Growing up on the Key in the 1970s, Montalbano said she was lucky to find herself in a place that “supported and sponsored a great program for girls” – something that was far ahead of the times. She later attended Coral Gables High School and graduated in 1986.

In addition to her books, Montalbano co-founded Girls of Armenia Leadership Soccer (GOALS), a non-profit organization that seeks to transform the lives of young women in Armenia through soccer.

GOALS has received strong support worldwide. In fact, Brandi Chastain, two-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist, has declared Montalbano her “official soccer sister” while advocating for GOALS.

The books in the series are “Soccer Sisters: Out of Bounds,” “Soccer Sisters: Caught Offside” and “Soccer Sisters: One on One,” plus the series precursor, “Breakaway.” All are available for sale online at Amazon, Nook (by Barnes and Noble) and indiebound. Org. For more information, email Montalbano at andrea@soccersisters.com or go to https://soccersisters.com