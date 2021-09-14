KB Rotary Club’s 16th Wine & Food Festival set for November, tickets now on sale

After a one-year absence due to COVID, the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne Foundation will hold it’s 16th Annual Wine & Food Fest from 6 to 11 p.m. on November 19 at the Fairways on the Key.

In this year’s showdown, five judges will taste some of the finest wines produced from 16 leading wineries across the globe. Every bottle will be judged on its own attributes to determine two “Best in Show” winners, for red and white wines.

The evening begins with a tasty Prosecco to “season the palate” for the wonderful wines to follow. More than 30 wines will be offered, including those entered in the competition.

This year’s participating wineries represent both Old and New World, like Cote de Provence, St. Tropez from France, Bodegas Reine d’Or, Cataluña, Spain, JW Wines, Valpolicella, Italy. Wineries representing the New World include Bodega Iaccarini, Mendoza, Argentina, Bodega Atlántida, Canelones, Uruguay, and David Frost Winery, Paarl Wine Region, from South Africa.

Shari Gherman, president of the American Fine Wine Competition & Gala, is this year’s wine director. Gherman will lead a stellar group of judges, including Roberto Colombi, Sommelier and Owner of Union Kitchen + Bar in Wilton Manors, Sommelier Wendy Rosano, Paula Sinclair, sommelier and educator, Jacqueline Coleman, wine columnist for South Florida Luxury Guide, and Marcella Carneiro, wine educator and columnist for the Islander News

Strategic Importers has graciously supplied all presented wines, which will be available for sale at the event through The Golden Hog on Harbor Plaza, this year’s Rotary Wine & Food Fest’s official wine retailer.

There will also be a silent auction, coordinated with The Arc of South Florida. Items available in the auction include travel opportunities to exciting destinations, restaurant vouchers, sports memorabilia, and other goods and services.

Proceeds will benefit The Rotary Club Foundation’s charitable work in the Miami area and beyond. This year, Rotary is excited to work with the Eric/Hope Verbeeck Foundation, which sponsors Global Grants for education, water, sanitation and economic development projects in Africa, Haiti and Central America.

Additionally, proceeds from this event may qualify for multiple matching grants. The Rotary Club has in the recent past successfully obtained matching grants from local Rotary District 6990 and The Rotary International Foundation exceeding $500,000 to maximize the charitable impact of this fundraiser.

Tickets to the event are $85 per person at the door. You can save $10 if you pre-register by November 12. For more information, or tickets, call Gabe Parra at (305) 282-7699 or click here.

If you go:

XVI Annual Rotary Key Biscayne Wine & Food Fest

6 to 11 p.m. on Friday, November 19

Fairways on the Key, 6700 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne