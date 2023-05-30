150 years of controversy: Denim’s role from slavery to gender equality.

Although many associate the history of denim with America, it was in fact born in Nimes, France. "Serge de Nimes” – meaning “a sturdy fabric from Nimes” – was eventually condensed to "denim." It was popular with field workers who praised its durability. The indigo used to dye it was banned in parts of the continent where woad, a plant dye native to southeastern Russia, was locally grown, under subsidy. Ironically, indigo would later become one of the hig1wh valuable crops in the American south, harvested by African American slaves, wearing ... denim.

Then, fabric was a way of physically separating the slave class from landowners, who wore lace, linen, and silk. One could say that denim is both inherently political and deeply superficial. During the Civil Rights movements of the 1950s and ’60s, denim was reclaimed by activists, and wearing blue jeans and overalls became symbolic of the fight for equality for African Americans.

Wearing the uniform of slavery was a powerful message to society that it had not changed nearly enough. Denim was worn by Chinese immigrants who were building the Transcontinental Railroad. It was worn by women. It was worn by men, and it came in tandem with grueling hard labor.

Denim signaled freedom to 1960s feminists who wore jeans as an expression of gender equality; to others, exploitation (such as the Lesotho garment workers revealed to exchange sexual favors for work at denim factories used by some of the world’s leading luxury brands). Denim can mean opportunity, the way Australian company Outland is creating sustainable jeans by training Cambodian women, and therefore keeping them out of human trafficking. It also means environmental threats – between growing the cotton and its production, one pair of jeans uses up to 10,000 liters/ 2,600 gallons of water.

Want to be an activist? Shop sustainably by buying your next pair of denim jeans vintage or second hand.

Sources: Australian Financial Review Magazine; NPR; Levi’s Strauss Museum. Graphic credit Simon Letch

