40% of all food goes in the trash, while 1 of 7 go hungry

As part of March’s celebration of women we are focusing on local she’roes who make a difference. Today, meet Ellen Bowen, who heads the South Florida chapter of Food Rescue US. It’s just one organization that helps get surplus food into the hands of people who need it.

Now, go to your refrigerator or take a mental inventory. Pull out the chicken, the kale, blueberries, ketchup, whatever – about 40% of all the food inside. Now picture throwing it in the trash.

Up to 40% of all the food in America — from farms to restaurants to what’s in our fridge — ends up wasted, spoiled or in the trash, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

Currently, food waste is contributing 8% of total global greenhouse gas emissions. This is largely because food that ends up in landfills and decomposes releases carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4), a greenhouse gas that is at least 28 times more potent than CO2. Americans generate more food waste than any other country. The 40% of our food supply we throw away each year equates to an estimated 125-160 billion pounds of food.

Every year, events like the South Beach Wine & Food Festival contribute 10,000 to 20,000 pounds of food that’s prepared but not served. Other contributors are local restaurants and grocery stores. With the help of local chefs, donated foods are turned into carefully prepared meals for agencies feeding vulnerable populations right in their neighborhoods.

Food Rescue works to connect local food donors or volunteers with receiving agencies like a shelter or a food bank. To encourage local business to contribute, Bowen reminds donors of a little-known federal law, known as the Bill Emerson Law, passed in 1996. It allows any food donor who wants to donate in good faith to do so without liability. More info is available at www.FoodRescue.us or reach out to Bowen at ellen@foodrescue.us or (203) 984-0485.

