535 days and counting: Re-apply now for your Vote-by-Mail ballot

A conversation about voting is always important and should be had regularly. Using deadlines prior to an election is a great opportunity to discuss the topic. To that point, this week we are 535 days away from the next Presidential Election, on Nov. 5, 2024.

Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for Vote-by-Mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. Therefore, any voter who had a standing Vote-by-Mail application must re-apply to receive it in order to use this convenient and safe way to cast their ballot.

– A vote-by-mail application does not require a voter to vote by mail. It offers the possibility to do so in case of unexpected injury, travel or illness.

– A Vote-by-Mail application is a useful tool to learn early what’s on the ballot. The Department of Elections sends mail ballots to voters 3-4 weeks prior to an election. Voters then have the luxury of reviewing, discussing and gathering more information about their choices, be it for candidates or amendments.

More than ever, civic learning is needed to ensure every eligible voter across the country has the necessary tools to engage as active and informed citizens.

Reapply for vote by mail:

Email: votebymail@miamidade.gov

To receive the application form to print, email info@GoVoteMiami or reach out to the Department of Elections at www.MiamiDade.gov/elections. You can also download a copy of the Vote-by-Mail application form at GoVoteMiami.org

For information on civic engagement and everything you need to know about voting in Miami go to GoVoteMiami.org

