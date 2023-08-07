A healthy dose of lilapsophobia is appropriate for Key Biscayners

Lilapsophobia (lilap-so-pho-bi-a ) is the abnormal fear of tornadoes or hurricanes. If you live on Key Biscayne – or in any of the high-risk zones in Miami-Dade – a healthy dose of respect for hurricanes and their destructive forces is a vital strategy to protect your home and family. We are two months in and have four more months to go to the end of the 2023 hurricane season. Here are reminders of tools that help you to prepare.

The Village of Key Biscayne and Miami-Dade County both offer comprehensive guides and alert systems. Register to receive updates and emergency notifications at keybiscayne.fl.gov and MiamiDade.gov

Download the ReadyMDC app to find everything you need to know about storm preparedness from your flood zone, locating evacuation centers, pet preparedness, tree preparation, and checklists for food and safety supplies.

If you or a neighbor are in need of Emergency and Evacuation Assistance, sign up now. The program provides free evacuation assistance to eligible residents living in Miami-Dade County who need specialized transportation and/or sheltering or who would like to receive a wellness call after a disaster. (305) 513-7700, or email eeap@miamidade.gov.

Key Biscayne is a Zone A for hurricanes, with 73 hurricanes hitting this town since 1930. Living on such a small piece of land surrounded by water is beautiful but dangerous. Check with your neighbors and friends to support each other in your preparations to stay safe. This is what makes Key Biscayne a truly special place.

