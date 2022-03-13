We all seem to cheer when daylight saving time arrives every March. The idea of an extra hour of daylight at the end of the day is what most of us need after the chilly shorter days of December, January, and February. But where did the crazy idea of "shifting time" come from? Benjamin Franklin gets some credit for the idea. In a letter to the editor of the Journal of Paris, Franklin jokingly recommended the people get out of bed earlier in the morning to minimize the use of candles and lamp oil.

In 1895, George Hudson, an entomologist from New Zealand, came up with the modern concept of daylight-saving time. He proposed a two-hour time shift, so he'd have more after-work hours of sunshine to go bug hunting in the summer. Hudson suggested moving clocks ahead two hours in October and then a two-hour shift back in March. In 1905, William Willett, a British builder, suggested moving clocks ahead 20 minutes every Sunday in April and then setting them back every Sunday in September. That's eight time changes every year!

In the United States, daylight saving time was first used in 1918 when a bill introduced the idea of a seasonal time shift. It lasted seven months before the bill was repealed.

During the 1973 oil embargo, the United States Congress ordered a year-round period of daylight-saving time to save energy. The period would run from January 1974 to April 1975. The plan did little to save energy and in October 1974, the U.S. switched back to standard time. From 1987 through 2006, daylight saving time started the first weekend in April, running through the last weekend in October.

In 2007, the start and end of daylight-saving time shifted again. That year, it began on the second Sunday in March, and it ended on the first Sunday in November. And that's where we are in 2022. Daylight saving time starts on Sunday, March 13th this year.

The Future of Daylight-Saving Time. In recent years, there has been a push to make daylight saving time year-round. Several states have passed legislation to make this law. I guess "time" will tell if we see year-round daylight-saving time in the future. Don’t forget to “spring forward” and set the clocks one hour ahead, or you may find yourself an hour late to everything!

BY CHIEF METEOROLOGIST GARY STEPHENSON NATIONWIDE

PUBLISHED MAR. 13, 2021