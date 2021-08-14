Libraries are nonpartisan, but they are not indifferent. President Thomas Jefferson believed in the power of knowledge and considered it the critical link between knowledge and democracy. This mindset has shaped the oldest federal cultural institution in the nation: the Library of Congress. Founded in 1800, it is now an unparalleled world resource with a collection of more than 171 million items. Many of the rich resources the Library of Congress offers are available to the public through its website at www.loc.gov.

Library of Congress, in numbers. Libraries are a cornerstone for civic engagement. In 2020 alone, the Library of Congress recorded a total of 171,636,507 items in the collections and responded to more than 802,000 reference requests. It welcomed over 565,000 onsite visitors to its Capitol Hill campus and circulated nearly 20.3 million copies of braille, audio and large-print items to blind and print disabled patrons.

Use public libraries? Thank Franklin. If you were one of more than 46% of adults in the US who used a local public library or bookmobile in the past year, you can thank Benjamin Franklin. Maybe it’s no surprise that one of the famous framers of the Constitution was behind the country’s first libraries. After all, Franklin helped create our democratic republic, and libraries bolster some important aspects of American democracy.

Prepare to be amazed. Take advantage of what’s left of the summer to explore what your local libraries have to offer. Ray Baker, director of the Miami-Dade Public Library System, and his team have done an outstanding job adapting services and procedures to COVID safety standards. Sign up for your library e-card and learn how to download an audiobook, get your free museum passes, learn how to program a 3-D printer, use sophisticated video production equipment or renew your passport or register to vote.

78% Americans find trustworthy information at the library. The idea that anyone can tap into the knowledge contained in books a “great equalizer and unifier,” says Hayden, the first woman and the first African American to lead the national library, the 14th librarian of Congress, sworn in in 2016. Libraries offer access to information, which builds trust among patrons, says Hayden. Sure enough, the Pew Research Center finds that nearly 8 in 10 Americans feel that public libraries help them find information that is trustworthy and reliable.

