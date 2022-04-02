Madeleine Albright was the first senior U.S. official to meet Vladimir Putin in 2000 in his new capacity as acting president of Russia. Her notes describe her impressions: “Putin is small and pale,” she wrote, “so cold as to be almost reptilian.” The first female Secretary of State, and the highest-ranking woman in the history of the US government when appointed, died of cancer, surrounded by family and friends, on March 23 at age 84.

Albright’s parents, Josef and Anna Korbelová, first fled Adolf Hitler’s Nazis and later Joseph Stalin’s Communists in Czechoslovakia, before arriving with 11-year-old Marie Jana and her siblings at Ellis Island in New York on Nov. 11, 1948. While Albright long believed the family had fled for political reasons, she learned as an adult that her family was Jewish and that three of her grandparents had died in Nazi concentration camps.

Albright Americanized her name to Madeleine and became a US citizen in 1957. She earned a MA and a PH.D. from Columbia University, and married Josef Albright . They had three children.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton appointed her ambassador to the United Nations. She earned a reputation as a passionate pragmatist and straight-talking defender of American interests. Three years later, her nomination as the first female US Secretary of State was unanimously confirmed by the Senate and she was sworn in on Jan. 23, 1997.

President Barack Obama honored Albright in 2012 when he presented her with the Medal of Freedom. “Madeleine’s courage and toughness helped bring peace to the Balkans and paved the way for progress in some of the most unstable corners of the world,” Obama said. Just one month before her death, Albright spoke out on the impending Russian invasion of Ukraine, noting that Putin would be making a “historic mistake” by invading its neighboring country.

Her quotes are famous and pertinent: “I think that we all know what evil is. We have a sense of what’s evil, and certainly killing innocent people is evil. We’re less sure about what is good. There’s sort of good, good enough, could be better–but absolute good is a little harder to define.”