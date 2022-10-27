It’s only been four days since early voting started on Monday and Key Biscayne voters seem ready and eager to participate in the November 8 elections.

Vote-by-mail ballot returns are typical for a General Election.

Key Biscayne had a record-setting turnout for the Primary Election in August And the Village might well be on its way to set another record for the General Election.

Miami-Dade has designated 28 locations for early voting, according to Christina White, the Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections. If you are a resident of Key Biscayne, you have many convenient options to vote early, or to drop off your vote-by-mail ballot at any early voting location.

Election Day voting is only possible in your precinct. For Key Biscayners, that’s the Community Center in the heart of the village.

Mail your Vote-By-Mail ballot NOW. To assure your VBM ballot is received in time and counted, mail it before October 31. After that date, drop off your ballot in person at any of the early voting locations.

Bring your ID to hand in your VBM ballot. Be sure to sign the outside of your vote-by-mail ballot envelope before mailing or submitting it. And remember:

Even if you received a VBM ballot, you are always free to change your mind and vote in person.

Vote early – Every Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bring a valid ID when you go to vote. For a list of valid IDs, go to govotemiami.org/what-is-a-valid-voter-id. You can vote early until November 6.

For a list of all voting locations, and a convenient Google map and directions, click here.

The closest location for Key Biscayne citizens is the Historic Garage, 3250 S. Miami Ave, Miami, opposite Vizcaya. It is quick and convenient to submit your ballot in person. There is ample parking, rarely a line and a convenient drive-through Vote-By-Mail ballot drop-off booth.

Key Biscayne voting statistics as of Thursday morning:

Vote By Mail ballots returned: 1,059

Early in-person voters: 190

For more information on civic engagement and everything you need to know about voting in Miami, go to www.GoVoteMiami.org