Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served or are serving still. For one day, we stand united in respect of our veterans.This holiday started as a day to reflect upon the heroism of those who died in our country’s service and was originally called Armistice Day. Originally, the day marked the end of World War I, formally recognized on the “11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month” in 1918. However, in 1954, the holiday was changed to "Veterans Day" to account for all veterans in all wars.

While we all have good intentions when we offer a quick “thanks” to a servicemember in passing, many veterans report being tired of the obligatory “Thank you for your service.”

The stage play “War Words,” nominated for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and performed at the Arsht Center, offers a fresh perspective by sharing interviews with the men and women who fought the Afghanistan and Iraq Wars. In this work, we hear soldiers’ true stories of heroism, pathos, and villainy, but also about the exhilaration, sorrow, and regret of their experience. The professional reading of the play by City Theatre was brought to Miami by our KB neighbor Susi Westfall.

From Mitliary.com When you’re talking to veterans, make a point of asking them about their time in the service. Making assumptions about a service member's experience can do more harm than good, so make sure to approach your conversations with care.

Questions such as, “What made you decide to serve?” and “What is or was your favorite part of serving in the military?” are a few conversation starters that will let your veterans know that you are interested, listening, and most importantly, grateful.

Info from military.com and @CityTheatreFL

#kbvotes